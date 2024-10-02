Top Stories

France to present fiscal consolidation plan of €15-18 billion and postpone reaching 3% deficit targets until 2029

Norbolsa | Leaks continue about the possible fiscal plan to be presented by Prime Minister Barnier. According to Le Parisien, next week he will present a €15-18 billion fiscal consolidation plan, while announcing a two-year delay until 2029 to reach the 3% deficit targets. These plans include extraordinary taxes for high incomes with which it hopes to raise €3 billion, and a further €8 billion to be raised from extra taxes on companies valued at more than €8 billion.

France is under pressure to regain control of its public finances after recording a deficit of 5.5% in 2023 and, last week, announcing that this year it could have expanded by more than 6%.

