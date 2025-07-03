Top Stories

Elliott Management increases stake in Repsol to 1.35%, equivalent to investment of almost €200 million

TOPICS:
repsol brasil

Posted By: The Corner 3rd July 2025

Link Securities | Activist fund Elliott Management, which last March burst onto the scene by acquiring a stake in Repsol, Spain’s leading oil company, continues to climb the ranks, Expansión reports today. According to National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) records, it now holds 1.35% of Repsol’s capital, which at current prices is equivalent to an investment of almost €200 million.

In half a dozen successive transactions since March, the fund had multiplied its initial 0.53% stake to 1.23%.Elliott’s escalation in Repsol’s capital comes in parallel with the emergence of Citadel, another short-term fund, as a shareholder.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.