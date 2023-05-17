Eurozone GDP grows 0.1% in seasonally adjusted data in 1Q2023 compared to 4Q2022

Link Securities | According to the second estimate of the data, released yesterday by Eurostat, the Eurozone’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.1% in seasonally adjusted data in 1Q2023 compared to 4Q2022. In 42022 GDP had been stable in the Eurozone (0.0%). The reading was in line with the FactSet consensus of analysts.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP in the Eurozone increased by 1.3%, after 1.8% in 4Q2022. The reading was also in line with analysts’ consensus expectations.

Moreover, in 1Q2023 the number of employed people increased by 0.6% in the Eurozone compared to the previous quarter. In 4Q2022, employment had increased by 0.3% in the region. On a year-on-year basis, employment increased by 1.7% in the Eurozone (+1.5% in 4Q2022).