Alphavalue / Divacons | The renewable energy group has signed a strategic agreement with China’s BYD for the supply of large-scale storage systems through batteries with a capacity of 1.1 gigawatt hours (GWh) for its Oasis de Atacama project in Chile. As part of this collaboration, BYD will supply Grenergy with a total of 2,136 installations of its MC Cube ESS model. This storage system is equipped with Blade batteries, which stand out for their high level of safety, durability and performance.