Iberia forecasts that purchase of Air Europa would allow Madrid airport to reach 100 intercontinental destinations

Link Securities | The Iberia airline is gradually unravelling its plans in the event that the purchase of Air Europa is successful, for which it is awaiting authorisation from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition (the latest deadline is 15 July, but it can be postponed), according to Expansión on Thursday.

The IAG subsidiary (IAG) explained that the merger would allow Madrid airport to reach 100 intercontinental destinations, twenty more than at present, compared to 96 in Amsterdam, 125 in Frankfurt and 139 in Paris. These 100 destinations to America, Africa and Asia would be the sum of all the operators, but the increase would be the result of the merger.