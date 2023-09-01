Inditex reopens flagship Zara Home in Madrid to focus on selling furniture to affluent customers

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Galician textile company is boosting its furniture sales with the reopening of its flagship Zara Home store in Madrid. It does not aim to compete with the large multinationals in this sector, which offer cheaper products, but rather to target a public with more purchasing power.

The shop, located in Madrid’s Salamanca neighbourhood, has a space of more than 670 square metres distributed over two floors, selling bed linen, table linen, bathroom textiles, furniture, crockery, cutlery and other decorative items, as well as a children’s collection and a line of home fragrances.