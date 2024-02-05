Indra interested in taking control of Tess Defence

Link Securities| Indra (IDR) informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that the current CFO of the Company, Mr. Borja García-Alarcón, has informed the company of his decision to leave his position at the end of February, following the preparation of the accounts and the presentation of results for the financial year 2023, in order to begin a new professional stage. Indra would like to thank Mr. García-Alarcón for his dedication and services to the company. The company informs that it has initiated the process to carry out an orderly succession in the financial management of the company.

On the other hand, the newspaper Expansión reports in today’s edition, according to three sources consulted, that Indra wants to take control of Tess Defence (at least 51% of the capital), the company in charge of the manufacture, development, commercialisation and maintenance of the 8×8 Dragón wheeled combat vehicle. To this end, the Spanish multinational, which already holds a 25% stake, is holding talks with Escribano (24.33% of the capital); Sapa (24.67%) and Santa Bárbara (26%), to buy part of their shares.