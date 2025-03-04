Italian tax agency notifies Deoleo of payment demand for €64.7 million

Link Securities | Deoleo (OLE) informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has received a payment demand (Cartella de Pagamento) from the Italian tax agency (agenzia delle Entrate Riscossione) corresponding to the Italian Tax Contingency. The sum to be paid by Carapelli Firenze under the Payment Order finally amounts to €64.7 million, compared to the $89 million initially estimated with a criterion of prudence and communicated to the market in November.

Deoleo reaffirms that it has solid arguments to support its defence in order to win the case and that it maintains the same position as in the November Communication and in the January Communication. Carapelli Firenze has already appealed the ruling issued in relation to the Italian Tax Contingency to the Italian Supreme Court and, in the next few days, will request the suspension of payment of the penalty.