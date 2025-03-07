JPMorgan Chase acquires 3.12% stake in Pharmamar, valued at €56.8 million

Link Securities | The largest US bank yesterday notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of a 3.12% stake in the bio-pharmaceutical company Pharmamar. JPMorgan Chase, which reached this threshold last Monday, owns this package directly in shares (2.54%) and the rest (0.57%) through financial instruments (equity swap). With this operation, carried out through different companies and investment funds, this stake would be valued at €56.8 million.

Other PharmaMar shareholders, who have a larger shareholding than JPMorgan Chase, are José María Fernández Sousa, the company’s chairman and largest shareholder with 11.356%; Monserrat Andrade, who owns 5.242%; Sandra Ortega Mera, daughter of Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex, with 5.091%; and Pedro Francisco Fernández Puentes, with 5.038%.