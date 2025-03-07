Spain receives 5.1 million international tourists in January, spending up almost 9%

CdM | In January, 5.1 million international tourists visited Spain, 6.1% more than in the same month last year, with total spending up 8.9% to €7.132 billion, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with 863,286 tourists and an increase of 3.6% compared to January 2024. 641,201 came from France (12.2% more) and 537,842 tourists from Germany (2.4% less).

The Canary Islands was the top destination for tourists in January, with 26.9% of the total. It was followed by Catalonia (21.3%) and the Community of Madrid (13.9%). 3.0% more tourists arrived in the Canary Islands than in January 2024. The number of tourists visiting Catalonia increased by 12.4% and 15.7% more came to the Community of Madrid.

The number of tourists who used market accommodation as their main mode of accommodation increased by 6.3% in annual rate. Within this type, hotel accommodation grew by 5.4% and rental housing by 6.8%. Non-market accommodation increased by 5.4%.

The majority of stays among tourists were between four and seven nights, with almost 2.2 million and an annual increase of 5.2%. The number of visitors increased by 24.9% among those who did not stay overnight (excursionists) and by 9.2% among tourists with a longer stay (more than 15 nights).

Meanwhile, more than 4 million tourists travelled without a package holiday in January, 7.3% more. More than a million arrived with a package holiday, 1.3% more.