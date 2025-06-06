Morgan Stanley raises 3.331% stake in Indra, mainly through financial derivatives

Top Stories

Posted By: The Corner

Alphavalue/Divacons | The company is negotiating the sale of its outsourcing division Servinform, a Spanish firm specialising in digitalisation services for companies, which has just been acquired by the Anglo-Swiss private equity firm AS Equity Partners.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley has raised a 3.331% stake in Indra, mainly through financial derivatives, according to National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) records. Other major shareholders: SEPI (28%), Escribano (14.3%), SAPA (7.9%), Amber (7.24%).

