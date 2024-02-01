Top Stories

Norges Bank increases participation in Repsol’s capital by 0.88% to 5.417%

1st February 2024 

Norges Bank, which manages Norway's sovereign fund, has reinforced its commitment to Repsol (REP) and has raised its stake in the energy company's capital to 5.417%, its highest position since it joined the company. 
Specifically, the firm has increased its participation in Repsol by 0.88% of the capital from 4.535%, which was the last position it had communicated at the beginning of this month. At current market prices, this 5.417% stake of the Norwegian sovereign fund in the oil company amounts to about 905 million euros. 
Norges Bank is the second largest shareholder of the group led by Josu Jon Imaz, already very close to the investment firm BlackRock, which owns 5.475%, and ahead of Millennium Group, which recently increased its participation to 2%.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.