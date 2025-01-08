OHLA capital increase approved by 90% of bondholders

Link Securities | In connection with the Consent Solicitation process addressed to the holders of the Senior Secured Notes issue (€487,266,804 Split Coupon Senior Secured Notes due 2026) of OHL Operaciones, S.A.U. (the Issuer) (ISIN: XS2356570239 / XS2356571120) for the approval of the agreements contained in the consent solicitation memorandum published by the Issuer on 2 December 2024, OHLA (OHLA) informed that on Monday the Consent Solicitation process has been completed at 11:00 a.m. (CET) and has obtained the approval of the holders of the Notes representing more than 90% of the principal amount of the outstanding Notes.

Accordingly, the Noteholders’ Resolutions are binding on all Noteholders and it will not be necessary to hold the meeting of Noteholders, the convening of which was made in accordance with the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. OHLA reminds Noteholders that most of the Noteholders’ Agreements will only be effective and implemented to the extent that the Recapitalisation is effective on the Recapitalisation Effective Date.

On the Recapitalisation Effective Date, the Recapitalisation Documents will become unconditionally effective in accordance with their respective terms and the Noteholders’ Agreements will become fully effective. If the Recapitalisation is not implemented and the Recapitalisation Effective Date is not reached, or if the Lock-Up Agreement is terminated for any reason other than the occurrence of the Recapitalisation Effective Date, the Noteholders’ Agreements will not be effective.