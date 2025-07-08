Top Stories

Profitability of buying property in Spain to rent out falls to 7.2% in second quarter, compared to 7.5% in same period 2024

CdM | The gross return on buying a property to put on the rental market fell to 7.2% in the second quarter, compared to 7.5% in the same period in 2024, according to a study by Idealista.

Offices remain the most profitable real estate investment. They offer a gross return of 11.5%, down from 12.8% twelve months ago. Commercial premises offer a return of 10.1% (9.7% a year ago) and garages stand at 6.7%, up from 6.2% in June 2024.

In terms of residential property returns, Murcia is the most profitable Spanish city, reaching 8%, followed by Jaén, Segovia, Zamora and Huelva, which all share 7.6%. Above 7% are the cities of Lleida (7.5%) and Castellón de la Plana (7.3%). Next is Almería (6.9%), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lugo and Ávila (6.8% in all three cases).

In contrast, San Sebastián is the city with the lowest profitability (3.7%), followed by Palma (4.5%), Cádiz, Madrid, A Coruña and Pamplona (4.7% in all four capitals). In Barcelona, it stands at 5.8%.

