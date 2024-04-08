Puig’s investor education period begins: if banks detect interest, IPO announcement could be imminent

Link Securities | This week begins the so-called Investor education period for the fragrance, fashion, cosmetics and make-up company Puig, in which the banks coordinating the sale of the company’s shares will show dozens of large funds the accounts and possible valuation of the firm, according to the newspaper Expansión.

This is a key step in deciding whether the transaction goes ahead and the price at which it will be carried out.

If the underwriting banks detect interest, the announcement of the IPO (ITF) could be imminent.