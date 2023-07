Link Securities | The company informed the CNMV of the approval by the Board of Directors, on 6 July 2023, of a related-party transaction, consisting of the subscription by Realia of a loan with FCC, the reference shareholder of the real estate developer, for an amount of €40 million under the terms and conditions set out in the favourable report issued by the Audit and Control Committee, on 5 July 2023. This loan is expected to be formalised during the month of July 2023.