Repsol approves €800 million investment in Tarragona Ecoplanta, first in Europe to manufacture renewable and circular methanol from waste

Posted By: The Corner 31st January 2025

Link Securities | Repsol’s Board of Directors on Wednesday gave the green light for investment in the Ecoplanta, a pioneering project in Europe to transform urban waste into renewable fuels and circular products, becoming a solution for reducing CO2 emissions in transport, while at the same time promoting the circular economy.

The facility, which will be located in Tarragona and in which more than 800 million euros is expected to be invested, will become the first plant in Europe to manufacture renewable methanol and circular methanol from waste, through gasification, the most advanced waste recovery process in the world. This state-of-the-art technology, developed by Enerkem – a technology company in which Repsol is a partner – gives a second life to waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or be incinerated. The new plant will have the capacity to process up to 400,000 tonnes of solid urban waste per year and convert it into 240,000 tonnes of renewable fuels and circular products.

