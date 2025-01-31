Top Stories

ACS and Acciona on EnergyCo’s shortlist to build one of largest high-voltage projects in Australia, with €700 million investment

Posted By: The Corner

Link Securities | ACS (ACS) and Acciona (ANA) are on the shortlist selected by EnergyCo, the public utility of New South Wales (Australia) to build one of its largest high-voltage projects, according to Expansión on Friday.

The project is the Hunter Transmission project, a 110-kilometre section north of Sydney that involves the construction of a new 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission line. The estimated investment in the project is AU$ 1.1 billion (about €700 million). The network operator will be Transgrid.

Acciona has been selected to bid for the two key lots of the project: transmission lines and substations. The Spanish group has teamed up with local company Genus. ACS, on the other hand, only participates in the lines tender through the company UGL (Cimic). International contractors such as Gamuda and Downer are also bidding. Construction of the lines could begin in 2026 and start operations in 2028.

