Top Stories

Santander agrees $600m infrastructure-focused loan portfolio with Blackrock

TOPICS:
santander logo

Posted By: The Corner 13th April 2024

Alphavalue/ Divacons| The Cantabrian bank has reached an agreement with BlackRock to finance infrastructures at an international level for a value of $600 million, one of the US fund manager’s main sources of growth in the short term. This is the first joint operation in this segment between the two entities, which are already partners in some areas within the asset management world.

This is the latest example of a bank trying to improve its finances by offloading risk. The investment in communications, energy, power and transportation loans will come from Blackrock’s funds and client accounts, according to Blackrock.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.