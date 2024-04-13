Santander agrees $600m infrastructure-focused loan portfolio with Blackrock

Alphavalue/ Divacons| The Cantabrian bank has reached an agreement with BlackRock to finance infrastructures at an international level for a value of $600 million, one of the US fund manager’s main sources of growth in the short term. This is the first joint operation in this segment between the two entities, which are already partners in some areas within the asset management world.

This is the latest example of a bank trying to improve its finances by offloading risk. The investment in communications, energy, power and transportation loans will come from Blackrock’s funds and client accounts, according to Blackrock.