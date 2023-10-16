Top Stories

Inflation in Spain up almost one point to 3.5%, core inflation at 5.8%

Posted By: The Corner 16th October 2023

The National Statistics Institute (INE) published on Friday that, according to the final estimate of the data, the consumer price index (CPI) rose in September by 0.2% compared to August. In year-on-year terms, the CPI rose by 3.5% in September (2.6% in August).

In the month and in year-on-year terms, the groups that most pushed up inflation were Housing, which increased its variation by almost five points, to -13.1%, mainly due to the rise in electricity prices, compared with the fall recorded in September 2022; and Transport, which put its rate at 3.8%, more than two and a half points higher than last month’s. This increase was due to the rise in the price of electricity, which was more than two and a half points higher than last month. This increase is due to the rise in fuel and lubricant prices, which fell in the same month of 2022.

Core inflation, which excludes unprocessed food and energy prices for its calculation, rose by 5.8% in September, compared with 6.1% in August.

