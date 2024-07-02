Telefónica and Nokia to jointly develop and deploy 5G private networks in Spanish companies

Alphavalue / Divacons | Telefónica and Nokia have signed a three-year strategic agreement to accelerate the development and deployment of private 5G networks in Spanish companies, the operator led by José María Álvarez-Pallete said in a statement. According to Telefónica, the aim of this agreement is to help industry evolve to a 4.0 model and accelerate the digital transformation of companies “in a simple and agile way”. This alliance for the next three years will give Spanish companies access to up to 100 different Nokia solutions related to digitalisation in the cloud (Nokia Digital Automation Cloud), private mobile networks (Modular Private Wireless), edge computing for industry (MX Industrial Edge) and industrial devices.