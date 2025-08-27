Top Stories

Telefónica’s main shareholders back Vodafone Spain deal, cornerstone of new strategic plan

Posted By: The Corner 27th August 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | Telefónica chairman Marc Murtra has reportedly secured the support of the company’s main shareholders to buy Vodafone’s Spanish subsidiary. The agreement is reportedly backed by the state-owned holding company SEPI, Saudi Arabia’s STC and CriteriaCaixa, according to its website. The acquisition would be the cornerstone of Telefónica’s new strategic plan. Murtra met with Manuel de la Rocha, chief economic advisor to President Pedro Sánchez, as well as with the Minister of Digital Transformation, Óscar López. Telefónica shares closed virtually flat.

