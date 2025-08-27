Pension spending hits record €13.621 billion (up 6.2%) in August, with average pension of €1,507.5/month (up 4.4%)

In August of this year, Social Security allocated a record €13,620.8 million to the payment of the regular monthly payroll for contributory pensions, an increase of 6.2% compared to the same month in 2024, as reported this Tuesday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration.

In total, Social Security paid 10,374,297 pensions in August, 1.6% more than in the same month of 2024, reaching more than 9.38 million people, a 1.6% increase from August of last year.

The August payroll includes the pension revaluation approved for this year, which is 2.8% generally, and between 6% and 9% for minimum pensions.

Almost three-quarters of the August contributory pension payroll went to retirement pensions, with a total amount of €9,954.9 million, 6.1% more than in August 2024.

This month, nearly €2,198 million were allocated to the payment of widow’s pensions (an increase of 4.1% year-on-year), while €1,252.6 million were dedicated to permanent disability benefits (up 10.5%); €178.8 million were for orphanhood benefits (up 4%), and €36.5 million were for benefits in favor of relatives (up 6.5%).

The average pension for the Social Security system, which includes the amount for different types of pensions (retirement, permanent disability, widow’s, orphanhood, and in favor of relatives), reached 1,312.9 euros per month in August, 4.5% more than in the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the average retirement pension, received by more than two-thirds of all pensioners (6.5 million people), stood at €1,507.55 per month in August, 4.4% more than in the same month of 2024.