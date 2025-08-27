Overnight hotel stays in Spain consolidate with an annual increase of 1.8% in July and prices up 5%

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish hotel sector continued to consolidate its recovery in July. Overnight stays increased by 1.8% year-on-year and prices rose by 5% compared to July 2024. According to the INE, the average turnover per occupied room was €146.5, 4.6% more than in the same month last year.

By country of origin, it is worth noting that in July, travellers from the United Kingdom and Germany accounted for 26.1% and 14.5%, respectively, of the total number of overnight stays by non-residents. Meanwhile, overnight stays by travellers from France, the Netherlands and Italy (the next largest source markets) accounted for 8.1%, 5.0% and 4.2% of the total, respectively.