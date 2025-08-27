Top Stories

EMA authorises “Restore”, Oryzon Genomics’ Phase Ib clinical trial on iadademstat in sickle cell anaemia (SCA)

Posted By: The Corner 27th August 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish biopharmaceutical company has received authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to initiate a Phase Ib clinical trial of iadademstat in sickle cell anaemia (SCA). This is the first clinical trial to investigate iadademstat in a non-malignant haematological indication. The study, called “Restore”, will be conducted at several centres in Spain and will recruit 40 adult patients. The main objectives of the trial are to evaluate the safety and tolerability of iadademstat and to establish the recommended dose for Phase 2 (RP”D). Oryzon Genomics shares rose 2.36% yesterday.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.