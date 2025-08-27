EMA authorises “Restore”, Oryzon Genomics’ Phase Ib clinical trial on iadademstat in sickle cell anaemia (SCA)

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish biopharmaceutical company has received authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to initiate a Phase Ib clinical trial of iadademstat in sickle cell anaemia (SCA). This is the first clinical trial to investigate iadademstat in a non-malignant haematological indication. The study, called “Restore”, will be conducted at several centres in Spain and will recruit 40 adult patients. The main objectives of the trial are to evaluate the safety and tolerability of iadademstat and to establish the recommended dose for Phase 2 (RP”D). Oryzon Genomics shares rose 2.36% yesterday.