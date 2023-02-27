The average Spanish mortgage: €145,860 at 2.67% and a 24-year term

The number of mortgages for homes granted in Spain fell in December by -8.8% year-on-year and the average amount by -1.1%, so that the total amount granted fell by -9.2% year-on-year. These are the first year-on-year falls since February 2021, when the data still reflected the extraordinary setback experienced during the most acute stages of the pandemic. The average interest rate for residential mortgages in December reached 2.67%, with an average term of 24 years according to the INE, compared to a low of 2.47% in the year.

In cumulative terms, 463,600 mortgages were granted in 2022 at an average amount of €145,860 and for a total of €67.64 billion. These figures have not been seen in mortgages and total amount since mid-2010 and we have to go back to 2008 to reach the current average amount figures. As for the variation with respect to 2021, it was 10.0% for the number of mortgages granted, 5.8% for the average amount and 17.3% of the total volume granted.

With these data, all from INE records, it can be affirmed that 2022 was an extraordinary year in terms of the granting of mortgages both in number and in average and total amount, but also that the turning point, which had been expected for months, was reached in the last quarter of 2022.

Excess savings, much of it forced, generated during the pandemic (household savings in 2020 and 2021 were €138 billion higher than in the two preceding years) and interest rates that remained at very low or even negative levels until the beginning of 2022, created the conditions that explain the strong dynamism of the mortgage market when activity recovered after the pandemic.

La hipoteca española media: 145.860€ al 2,67% y a 24 años

Santiago Martínez Morando (Ibercaja) | El número de hipotecas para viviendas concedidas en España cayó en diciembre un -8,8% interanual y el importe medio un -1,1%, de forma que el importe total concedido cayó un -9,2% interanual. Se trata de las primeras caídas interanuales desde febrero de 2021, cuando los datos todavía reflejaban el retroceso extraordinario vivido durante las etapas más agudas de la pandemia. El tipo de interés medio para hipotecas sobre viviendas en diciembre alcanzó el 2,67%, con un plazo medio de 24 años según el INE, frente a mínimos en el año del 2,47%.

En términos acumulados, en el año 2022 se concedieron 463.600 hipotecas a un importe medio de 145.860€ y por un total de 67.640 millones de euros. Estas cifras no se veían en hipotecas e importe total desde mediados de 2010 y hay que remontarse hasta 2008 para alcanzar las cifras de importe medio actuales. En cuanto a la variación respecto a 2021, fue del 10,0% para el número de hipotecas concedidas, el 5,8% para el importe medio y el 17,3% del volumen total concedidos.



Con estos datos, todos a partir de los registros del INE, se puede afirmar que 2022 fue un año extraordinario en cuanto a la concesión de hipotecas tanto en número como en importe medio e importe total, pero también que el punto de inflexión, que se llevaba meses esperando, se alcanzó en el último trimestre de 2022.

Un exceso de ahorro, en buena parte forzoso, generado durante la pandemia (el ahorro de los hogares en 2020 y 2021 fue 138.000 Mn€ superior al de los dos años precedentes) y unos tipos de interés que se mantuvieron en niveles muy reducidos e incluso negativos hasta comienzos de 2022, crearon las condiciones que explican el fuerte dinamismo del mercado hipotecario cuando se recuperó la actividad tras la pandemia.