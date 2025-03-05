Unemployment falls by 5,994 in February, to 10.4%

According to data from the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, the number of unemployed registered in the offices of the Public Employment Service (SEPE) decreased in February by 5,994 people compared to the previous month (down 0.23%), reaching 2,593,449 people, the lowest figure for this month since 2008. This represents 10.4% of the active population.

Meanwhile, according to data published by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, the average number of contributors to Social Security increased in February by 100,340 contributors compared to the previous month (up 0.48%), reaching 21,196,154 people, which is a record for a month of February.

In seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, Social Security affiliation grew by 58,735 people in February compared to January, reaching 21,457,900 people.