Iberdrola-Renault agreement to promote EVs with €800 discount on car purchases

Link Securities | Iberdrola (IBE) and Renault Group (RNO-FR) have joined forces to promote the accessibility of electric vehicles in Spain, the two companies explained this Friday in a joint statement, as reported by the digital portal Bolsamania.com

This collaboration means a discount of €800 on the purchase of an electric vehicle from any of the brands of the Renault Group (RNO-FR) (Renault, Dacia and Alpine). Thus, Renault Group (RNO-FR) customers who replace a combustion vehicle (petrol, diesel, hybrid or LPG) with an electric one will receive an additional direct discount at the time of purchase. This immediate discount is compatible with any type of public aid at the state, regional or local level for the purchase of an electric vehicle.

With this agreement, the companies aim to promote the electric vehicle in Spain and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, in order to advance energy independence and the electrification and decarbonisation of mobility, currently responsible for a third of emissions.