United Arab Emirates organising summit in Madrid to propose stronger investment in renewables and revive interest in Naturgy

Posted By: The Corner 4th July 2025

Link Securities | The United Arab Emirates is organising a summit in Madrid on 8 July where it will propose strengthening its investment in renewables and reviving its interest in Naturgy (NTGY), following the failed takeover bid in 2023 alongside CriteriaCaixa. Abu Dhabi has €30 billion to invest in Spain, and recent changes at Criteria, with Francisco Reynés at the helm, could facilitate new negotiations. Other major Naturgy shareholders, such as BlackRock-GIP and CVC-Alba, will also attend, reinforcing the possibility of a future deal.

