ACS plans major restructuring to reduce costs and simplify structure

Posted By: The Corner 3rd September 2025

Alphavaue / Divacons | The Spanish construction company has hired an international consulting firm to design a reorganisation that could cut head office expenses by up to 30%. For years, ACS and its German subsidiary Hochtief have maintained high administrative costs compared to their profits, leading investors to apply discounts when valuing the group. Management is now seeking a more agile configuration to deal with global uncertainty, although the share price fell by 1.78% yesterday after the news broke.

