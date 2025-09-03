Indra to carry out Temporary Share Buyback Programme for maximum amount of €9.87 million from today until 11 September

Link Securities | The company announced yesterday in a Relevant Fact sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that, under the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders’ Meeting for the derivative acquisition of treasury shares, the Board of Directors has agreed to carry out a Temporary Share Buyback Programme with the following characteristics:

• The purpose of the Programme is to enable the company to comply with its obligations to deliver shares to its executives and employees under the current remuneration system;

• The Programme will affect a maximum of 235,000 shares, representing 0.13% of the Company’s share capital on the date of this announcement, and its maximum monetary amount is €9.87 million.

• The shares will be purchased at market price, in accordance with the price and volume conditions established in Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and subject to the terms authorised by the General Shareholders’ Meeting;

• The Programme will run from 3 September 2025 to 11 September 2025, without prejudice to the possibility of it being interrupted or cancelled in advance.