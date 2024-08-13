ACS selected to build Atlanta Airport Automated Transit Network Project

Link Securities | ACS (ACS), through ACS Infra (Iridium) and Flatiron-Dragados announced that it has been selected by the Atlanta Airport Community Improvement Districts (AACID) to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Automated Transit Network (ATN) Project that will improve connections at the world’s busiest airport. No financial details of the contract have been disclosed, according to Cinco Días newspaper on Monday.

This pilot project extends approximately 800 metres around the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) and Gateway Center area of College Park, Georgia. This innovative transportation solution will provide residents and tourists with a seamless connection between Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s ATL SkyTrain shuttle and the GICC via autonomous, on-demand personal electric vehicles.