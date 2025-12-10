ACS strengthens presence in airport sector with construction of new runway at Perth Airport

Norbolsa | ACS will expand its presence in the airport sector by participating, alongside Australia’s BMD, in the construction of a new runway at Perth Airport (Australia), a five billion Australian dollar (€2.8 billion) project aimed at increasing the infrastructure’s capacity to 30 million passengers by 2046.

The investment, which was approved last year, includes the new parallel runway, new terminals, two multi-storey car parks with associated road works, the modernisation of Terminal 2 and the airport’s first hotel.