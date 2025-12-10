Top Stories

Indra renegotiates sale of Minsait Payments, now with Apis Partners fund for €400 million compared to initial valuation of €600 million

TOPICS:
Indra nuevo

Posted By: The Corner 10th December 2025

Renta 4 | Indra is reportedly in advanced negotiations with the Apis Partners fund to sell Minsait’s payments division.

In recent months, Indra has already negotiated its sale to Pollen Street and Cinven, among others, without reaching an agreement.

The valuation could be around €400 million, which could reach €450 million including target payments. This valuation is lower than the €600 million at which it was initially valued.

Minsait Payments is estimated to have closed 2024 with revenues of €210 million and EBITDA of over €50 million.

Assessment: We believe that Indra’s management is very interested in divesting Minsait Payments in order to focus on the management of other divisions such as Defence. In principle, we do not expect any impact on the share price once Indra has already negotiated its sale unsuccessfully. P.O. €45.0. Hold.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.