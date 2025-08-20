ACS subsidiary Turner to build commercial office tower in Manhattan

Link Securities | ACS (ACS), through its US subsidiary Turner Construction Company, has announced that it has been selected to build a 46-storey commercial office tower at 343 Madison Avenue in downtown Manhattan, according to the financial website Bolsamanía.

The project will include an underground entrance to public transport serving Grand Central Terminal, further improving connectivity in one of New York City’s busiest transport hubs,” the company explained in a statement.

The 86,200-square-metre tower has been meticulously designed to minimise its impact on light and air in this densely urbanised area. The structure will feature strategic setbacks to create visual appeal and incorporate green spaces, reinforcing its connection to the surrounding urban environment.