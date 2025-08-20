Top Stories

FCC wins €1.7-billion contract to build tunnels for extension of New York subway

Posted By: The Corner

Link Securities | The Spanish construction company, in consortium with the US company Halmar, has been awarded a contract worth $1.972 billion (approximately €1.7 billion) in the United States to build tunnels for an extension of the New York subway, according to elEconomista.

The award has been approved by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which will give both companies four years to complete the project.

In New York, FCC will contribute to the expansion of the Second Avenue line, specifically between 96th and 125th Streets, which will provide new transport access to the East Harlem neighbourhood.

