ACS, through Hochtief, to design and extend section of East Link railway line near Stockholm for €900 million

Alphavalue / Divacons | Hochtief, the German subsidiary of ACS, has been awarded a €900 million contract in Sweden to design and extend a 26-kilometre section of the East Link railway line near Stockholm. The project, carried out in collaboration with Swedish administrator Trafikverket, is scheduled for completion in 2024, strengthening the group’s infrastructure portfolio in the Scandinavian market.

The OL31 Vagnhärad project, located southwest of Stockholm, is part of the planned 160-kilometre East Link railway connection between Järna and Linköping. The project includes the design and construction of several tunnels and large bridges, as well as a railway station.