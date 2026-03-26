ACS wins €200 million contract in UK through consortium

Link Securities | ACS (ACS) has strengthened its position in the UK by winning, through a consortium in which its subsidiary Hochtief is a partner, a €200 million contract for the University of Southampton’s accommodation project, according to the newspaper Expansión.

The University of Southampton plans to increase its student numbers to 30,000 by 2031 and needs to expand its accommodation facilities to meet this demand.

Hochtief, which forms part of the Aspire Student Living Group Limited consortium, will therefore create and refurbish a total of 1,500 new places of accommodation. In fact, it has been awarded not only the design and construction, but also the financing and subsequent operation of the student halls of residence for 50 years. Specifically, alongside its partners in Aspire, Cityheart Limited and Vinci Building Limited, Hochtief will build 1,092 new student accommodation places on the Connaught and South Stoneham campuses by 2029.