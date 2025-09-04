Aena forecasts new record number of scheduled seats for winter season, with 2.1% increase

Norbolsa | The public company has announced a new record for scheduled seats for the coming winter season, with 2.1% more seats than in the previous season. The company has also reported that the June-August period was the best ever in terms of passengers, operations and cargo.

Between June and August, Spanish airports recorded more than 89 million passengers, an increase of 3.3% compared to 2024. In the same period, there were 722,637 operations (up 3.8%) and 306.8 million kilograms of commercial goods (up 6.0%).