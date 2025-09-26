Top Stories

Aena’s second-largest shareholder asks company to maintain current governance model to not undermine investor confidence

TOPICS:
Aena nuevita

Posted By: The Corner 26th September 2025

Bankinter | TCI, Aena’s second-largest shareholder (6% of capital) after the government (51%), demands a forceful defence of the airport management model. On the one hand, it is calling for the company to ensure proper remuneration for regulated investments for the five-year period 2027-2032, which it sees as risky. On the other hand, it is demanding that the company maintain the centralised airport management model and not hand it over to the autonomous regions.

Analysis team’s view: Bad news, highlighting the concerns of some of the main shareholders following the approval of the €12.888 billion investment plan for the next regulatory period (2027-20231). Of this amount, €2.897 billion will not be remunerated via regulated tariffs and, as we explained after the announcement, could have a negative impact of 5% on valuation. We maintain our Sell recommendation.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.