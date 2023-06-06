Airbus reportedly favourite (over Boeing) to win IndiGo’s 500 A320 aircraft order

Banc Sabadell | According to Reuters, Airbus (AIR) is reportedly the favourite (over Boeing) to win IndiGo’s 500 A320 aircraft order, making it the industry’s largest order by volume (versus one for 470 aircraft placed by Air India a few months ago). On the other hand, both Airbus and Boeing are reportedly also competing to sell 25 aircraft (AIR’s A330neo or Boeing’s 787) to the same airline. No statement has been made by any of the parties involved.

Assessment: This good news confirms the positive outlook for this market, which is currently the third largest aviation market in the world. If confirmed, this order would represent for Airbus close to 60% of all net orders booked in 2022 and around 7% of the total backlog.