Airtificial enters space sector with collaboration agreement with PLD Space for development of “Miura 5” rocket

CdM | Airtificial has taken another step forward in its business diversification process and has entered the space sector after its Aerospace & Defence division signed a collaboration agreement with PLD Space for the development of the “Miura 5” rocket, an orbital launcher that, according to the company, will place Spain and Europe ‘at the forefront of the new space race’.

Airtificial has explained that it will manufacture composite panels at its plant in Jerez, which are stronger and lighter than metal and are key components in the rocket’s engine operation due to their function of separating the exhaust nozzles from the thrusters.

The “Miura 5” is a reusable orbital launcher, capable of recovering and reusing its main components after each mission. This feature significantly reduces launch costs, optimises the use of resources and minimises the environmental impact of space operations.