Almirall’s Physiorelax obtains extended indication for use from 12 years of age

CdM | Almirall (ALM) has announced the extension of the indication for Physiorelax, which can now be used from the age of 12 (compared to 18 previously). With this, the company reinforces the availability of safe and effective solutions for muscle care.

Physiorelax is a range of topical creams formulated with natural ingredients, developed for everyday muscle care. Its unique formula is based on Helenalin2, a complex that combines arnica, harpagophytum, St. John’s wort and calendula, with recognised efficacy in the prevention and relief of muscle discomfort.

The Physiorelax line consists of four main products: Physiorelax Forte Plus, suitable for children aged three and above and formulated with arnica, St. John’s wort, harpagophytum, calendula and rosehip, suitable even for sensitive skin; Physiorelax Ultra Heat, with a warming effect, particularly suitable for physical preparation prior to exercise; Physiorelax Polar, with a cooling effect, designed for recovery after physical exertion; and Physiorelax CBD, designed to provide a feeling of relief in everyday life. Available in different formats, these creams accompany both sporting activities and daily care routines, offering well-being and relief through massage.