Top Stories

Current component of NY manufacturing index improves to 18.7 against 10.7 previously

TOPICS:
eeuu empleo 640x420 1

Posted By: The Corner 18th November 2025

Bankinter | The Empire Manufacturing or New York Fed Manufacturing Activity Index (November) shows a mixed reading, although in expansion territory (>0). The current component improved unexpectedly to 18.7 against 5.8 expected and 10.7 previously, while the six-month outlook worsened to 19.1 against 30.3 previously.

Analysis team’s view: This indicator, which surveys 200 executives in the manufacturing sector in New York State, shows less optimism about the economy’s performance, although the components of prices paid and prices charged are declining, pointing to a moderation in inflationary pressures. A weakening outlook for manufacturing activity and moderating inflation are positive for the market, as they increase expectations of a possible rate cut by the Fed at its next meeting on 10 December.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.