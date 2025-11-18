Top Stories

Colombian competition authority authorises sale of Telefónica’s subsidiary to Millicom

Posted By: The Corner 18th November 2025

Norbolsa | Colombia’s competition regulator has approved the merger of Movistar and Tigo (a subsidiary of Millicom), but with conditions and possible penalties in the event of non-compliance, in order to facilitate the sale of Telefónica Colombia’s shares to Millicom.

Following this operation, the sale of the Colombian government’s shares to Millicom and EPM’s shares to Tigo remains pending, in order to finalise Telefónica’s exit from the country as part of its new strategic plan, which aims to focus on its four main markets: Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

