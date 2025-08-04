Amper closes 1H2025 with record order book worth €572 million thanks to increased defence sector demand

Link Securities | Amper (AMP), specialising in energy, defence and communications, closed the first half of this year with a record order book, mainly thanks to increased demand from the defence sector, where orders are skyrocketing due to international geopolitical tensions, according to the newspaper Expansión.

Amper, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), managed an order book worth €572 million at the end of the first half of the year, representing a strong rise of 43% compared to a year earlier. The firm has already exceeded orders for the whole of 2024 by 6%. This significant increase in its workload is mainly due to the greater weight of contracts in the defence, security and communications business, which accounted for 26% of the portfolio at the end of the half-year, with €146.4 million.