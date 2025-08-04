Top Stories

Amper closes 1H2025 with record order book worth €572 million thanks to increased defence sector demand

TOPICS:
amper. def

Posted By: The Corner 4th August 2025

Link Securities | Amper (AMP), specialising in energy, defence and communications, closed the first half of this year with a record order book, mainly thanks to increased demand from the defence sector, where orders are skyrocketing due to international geopolitical tensions, according to the newspaper Expansión.

Amper, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), managed an order book worth €572 million at the end of the first half of the year, representing a strong rise of 43% compared to a year earlier. The firm has already exceeded orders for the whole of 2024 by 6%. This significant increase in its workload is mainly due to the greater weight of contracts in the defence, security and communications business, which accounted for 26% of the portfolio at the end of the half-year, with €146.4 million.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.