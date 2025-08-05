CNMC liberalises 100% of broadband market: Telefónica will have to continue renting physical infrastructure

Banc Sabadell | The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has liberalised 100% of the broadband market, a decision that will come into force in February 2026. The CNMC believes that with the rollout of fibre by telephone companies and the creation of Masorange, Telefónica (TEF) can no longer be considered to have a dominant position. The last market review was carried out in 2021, increasing liberalisation to 70% of Spanish territory, and with last week’s decision, this liberalisation will be extended to the whole country.

Telefónica will have to continue to lease its physical infrastructure, which is essential for other operators without their own infrastructure to deploy their fibre, but its tariffs, commercial campaigns and new offers will not be subject to prior authorisation by the CNMC, which significantly delays the company’s commercial response to competitors’ commercial campaigns.

Assessment: This is positive news for Telefónica, as it will, among other things, allow it to be more agile in retaining customers in portability requests and reduce its churn rate.