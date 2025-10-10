Amper to develop monitoring system for nearly 1.8 GW of renewable energy owned by China Three Gorges in Europe

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish company yesterday signed a contract with China Three Gorges Europe to design and implement a centralised monitoring and control system for the renewable assets that the firm operates in Europe. China Three Gorges Europe, the European subsidiary of the China Three Gorges group, manages a portfolio of nearly 1.8 GW in wind and solar energy with a presence in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Greece and the United Kingdom. With this project, the company seeks to integrate and optimise all its assets under a single platform, strengthening its operational independence and capacity for future growth. Amper’s shares rose 1.07% yesterday.