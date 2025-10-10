Top Stories

Amper to develop monitoring system for nearly 1.8 GW of renewable energy owned by China Three Gorges in Europe

TOPICS:
Amper nueva

Posted By: The Corner 10th October 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish company yesterday signed a contract with China Three Gorges Europe to design and implement a centralised monitoring and control system for the renewable assets that the firm operates in Europe. China Three Gorges Europe, the European subsidiary of the China Three Gorges group, manages a portfolio of nearly 1.8 GW in wind and solar energy with a presence in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Greece and the United Kingdom. With this project, the company seeks to integrate and optimise all its assets under a single platform, strengthening its operational independence and capacity for future growth. Amper’s shares rose 1.07% yesterday.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.