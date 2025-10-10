Acciona wins urban sanitation contract for eight Brazilian municipalities with planned investment of €85 million

Link Securities | Acciona (ANA) has been awarded the urban sanitation contract for eight municipalities in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo by Companhia Espírito Santense de Saneamento (CESAN) with planned investments of 540 million Brazilian reais (around €85 million) over the 23-year contract period, according to the digital portal Bolsamania.com.

Specifically, the project consists of wastewater treatment and the provision of commercial management support services in the aforementioned municipalities to serve a combined total population of 250,000 people.

Acciona will build four wastewater treatment plants, 65 wastewater pumping or lifting stations and 320 kilometres of collection networks. The contract is based on a public-private partnership (PPP) for construction, operation and maintenance under an administrative concession and complies with European taxonomy to contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy. The Espírito Santo government’s objective is to expand the population’s access to sewerage services in the municipalities included in the project to 90% by 2033.