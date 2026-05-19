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ArcelorMittal sells 10% of Vallourec at €24 per share, raising $667 million

TOPICS:
ArcelorMittal

Posted By: The Corner 19th May 2026

Report by Bankinter

ArcelorMittal (MTS) has announced an accelerated placement at €24 per share amongst institutional investors of approximately 10% of the share capital of the French seamless tube company Vallourec, in which ArcelorMittal is the largest shareholder with a 27.8% stake as of December 2025. Acquired in 2024 and accounted for using the equity method. The sale generates cash of $667 million.

Bankinter analysis team’s view: The strong performance of the tube company, accounted for using the equity method by ArcelorMittal (up 66% in the current financial year and around 78% since its acquisition), enables ArcelorMittal to realise capital gains and continue its shareholder remuneration policy via share buybacks.

ArcelorMittal will retain a 17.3% stake and continues to be accounted for using the equity method. ArcelorMittal acquired a 28.4% stake in Vallourec in August 2024 (27.8% as at Dec-25) at a valuation of €960 million (~€14.64 per share) from the Apollo Global Management fund. The partial divestment generates cash of around $667 million (approximately €573 million) and capital gains of around €224 million.

Recommendation: Buy, Target Price €54.7 per share

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.